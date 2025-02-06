The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam Public Works Department (PWD) to submit an affidavit verifying the removal of earth filling and construction activities in the ecologically sensitive Deepor Beel area. This directive comes in response to growing environmental concerns over alleged unauthorized activities in the wetland region.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam issued the order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 18/2023) filed by three individuals, including cattle farmer Pramod Kalita from Chakardo near Deepor Beel. The petition challenges unauthorized land use and construction in the wetland, raising alarm over its impact on the fragile ecosystem.

The court took note of a Supreme Court directive dated December 11, 2024, which instructed High Courts, including the Gauhati High Court, to register a suo moto PIL based on an affidavit filed by Dr. A. Duraisamy, a scientist and Member Secretary of the Central Wetland Regulatory Authority. However, the court found no record of compliance with this directive and has now asked the registry to verify the status.

During the proceedings, PWD's counsel, P. Nayak, informed the court that the construction project near Dharapur Tiniali had been scrapped and that temporary earth-filling activities would be removed within six to eight weeks. The court has now mandated PWD to submit an affidavit confirming the complete removal of these activities before the next hearing.

The case has brought multiple government bodies under scrutiny, including the Assam Forest Department, Pollution Control Board, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, and the North Eastern Frontier Railway, all of which are involved in land and environmental regulations concerning Deepor Beel.