The Gauhati High Court has stayed Clause 22(C) of the Assam Tea Plantations Provident Fund Act, 1955, which removed the dearness allowance of tea workers.

The ordinance faced protests in Guwahati, leading to temporary relief for 12,000 workers. The Assam Tea Workers' Association called it a strong response to government injustice.

The petitioner Union, on February 21, filed a writ petition challenging the validity of a proviso introduced to Clause 22(c) of the Assam Tea Plantations Provident Fund and Pension Fund and Deposit Linked Insurance Fund Scheme, 1968, via a notification dated November 12, 2024.

The Union contends that the new proviso directly conflicts with Section 3(3) of the Assam Tea Plantations Provident Fund and Pension Fund and Deposit Linked Insurance Fund Act, 1955.

According to the petitioner’s counsel, the Act mandates a contribution rate of 12 per cent of the total wages of an employee by the employer. The counsel argues that the proviso contradicts the definition of “wages” under Section 2(h) of the Act, which states that wages are any amount expressible in terms of money payable to an employee.

Additionally, the Union claims that the proviso violates Section 2(d) of the Act of 1955. Despite filing a response, the respondents have not specifically addressed the Union's challenge concerning Section 3(3) of the Act.

In the hearing, Mr. R.K. Borah, the Additional Senior Government Advocate for the respondents, requested time to clarify their stance on the matter, which was granted by the court.