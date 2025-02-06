The Gauhati High Court has taken a stern stance against illegal coal mining in Assam, summoning the Principal Secretary of the state's Home and Political Department and the Director General of Police (DGP) for failing to comply with court directives.

A division bench comprising Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Malasri Nandi has directed both officials to submit affidavits detailing the measures taken to curb unauthorized mining. If they fail to do so by February 13, 2025, they must appear in person before the court on February 14.

The case stems from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 29/2020) filed by Mrinmoy Khataniar and Amar Jyoti Deka, challenging the diversion of 98.59 hectares of forest land in the Saleki Proposed Reserve Forest for the Tikok Open Cast Coal Mining Project. The petitioners have also called for the declaration of Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve and its surrounding eco-sensitive areas as an ecologically fragile region.

The court had earlier directed the Assam government to submit detailed affidavits on steps taken to halt illegal mining. However, repeated reminders on September 19, October 29, and November 20, 2024, were ignored, prompting the latest court action.

Justice Surana emphasized that the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, along with the Assam government, bears the responsibility of preventing unauthorized coal extraction. The court further warned that non-compliance would lead to contempt proceedings with serious legal consequences.

The case has once again highlighted the environmental concerns surrounding coal mining in Assam, particularly in the Dehing Patkai region, often referred to as the 'Amazon of the East.'

The matter is set for further hearing on February 14, 2025.