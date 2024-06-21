Gaurav Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and third-time MP from Assam expressed strong criticism on social media over the appointment of a BJP member as the pro-tem Speaker, stating that it denies the Dalit community a significant opportunity in parliamentary proceedings.

In a tweet on X, Gogoi stated, "The Modi government is denying the Dalit community in India a landmark opportunity to see a member of their community preside over the oath-taking of 543 MPs representing different religions, gender, caste, and regions of India. PM Modi's rejection of 8-term MP Kodikunnil Suresh sends a message that is biased and regretful."

The controversy arose when a BJP member from Cuttack was appointed as pro-tem Speaker by President Droupadi Murmu under Article 95(1) of the Constitution. This appointment authorizes the pro-tem Speaker to fulfill the duties of the Lok Sabha presiding officer until the election of the Speaker.

The Congress party, on Thursday, accused the government of deviating from parliamentary norms by selecting a seven-term BJP MP, Bhartruhari Mahtab, as pro-tem Speaker instead of the eight-term Lok Sabha member Kodikunnil Suresh, who was expected to assume the role based on the convention of appointing the senior-most MP to the post.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, remarked, "By convention, the MP who has served the maximum terms is appointed Speaker Protem for the first two days when the oath is administered to all newly elected MPs." He pointed out that Kodikunnil Suresh and Virendra Kumar are the senior-most MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha, both serving their eighth term. However, Mahtab, a seven-term MP, was appointed instead.

Ramesh highlighted the shift from the expected choice, noting Mahtab's political trajectory from being a BJD MP for six terms to now being a BJP MP, which has raised eyebrows within the Congress party regarding the fairness and impartiality of the appointment process.