Congress Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his delight in meeting Priyanka Gandhi, General Secretary of the Congress Party at 10 Janpath earlier today. In his tweet, Gogoi commended Gandhi for her exceptional performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, attributing her to be the driving force behind amplifying the sentiments of lakhs of Congress party workers.

During their meeting, Gogoi extended his congratulations to Gandhi, acknowledging her significant contribution to the party's endeavors. He emphasized Gandhi's pivotal role in galvanizing support and giving voice to the aspirations of party members across the nation.

Reflecting on Gandhi's recent visit to Assam, Gogoi noted the enthusiastic reception she received from the people of Titabor, despite adverse weather conditions. He underscored the warm welcome extended to Gandhi by the crowds, highlighting her popularity and connection with the masses.

Looking ahead, Gogoi expressed his anticipation of welcoming Gandhi back to Assam in the near future. His tweet serves as a testament to the admiration and respect Gandhi commands within the Congress party and beyond.