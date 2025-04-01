Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion to discuss the urgent issue of electoral reforms in India, with a specific focus on the verification of Electors’ Photo Identity Cards (EPIC).

Raising concerns over the integrity of the electoral process, Gogoi stated, “The current system of voter verification through the EPIC leaves room for concerns related to duplicate entries, voter impersonation, and errors in the electoral roll.”

He emphasized that despite efforts by the Election Commission of India (ECI), discrepancies such as outdated EPIC cards and ghost voters—deceased or relocated individuals still registered—continue to undermine public trust in elections.



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To address these issues, Gogoi urged the ECI to adopt modern technologies, including biometric verification, machine learning for data cleaning, and real-time electoral roll updates. He also advocated for regular audits and cross-checking with official databases like Aadhaar and PAN to eliminate fraudulent voting.

Calling for immediate action, he asserted, “This House must not remain a passive observer. We must act swiftly and decisively to ensure that our elections are free, fair, and transparent.”

The motion brings renewed focus on electoral integrity at a time when concerns over voter verification and electoral roll accuracy are gaining prominence in national discourse.