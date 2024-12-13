Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the Union Cabinet’s approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, calling it an "attack on federalism." Speaking on Friday, Gogoi emphasised the need for parliamentary discussion on the proposed electoral overhaul.

“The Congress party has already cleared its stand as 'One Nation, One Election' is an attack on federalism, and there should be a discussion on the election process in the Parliament,” Gogoi stated.

The Union Cabinet approved the bill on Thursday, paving the way for its introduction in Parliament. The proposal, which aims to synchronise Lok Sabha, Assembly, urban body, and panchayat elections within a 100-day window, has sparked a debate between the ruling BJP-led NDA alliance and opposition INDIA bloc parties.

While BJP leaders hailed the bill as a time-saving measure that would streamline elections nationwide, opposition parties raised concerns over its impact on federalism. Even JD(U), an NDA ally, expressed reservations about the constitutional amendments required to implement the initiative.

Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said, “There are a lot of technicalities involved... It should be implemented. The opposition has an issue with everything. There is nothing wrong with implementing 'One Nation, One Election.'”

The proposal originated from a high-level panel chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Cabinet’s decision on Thursday, calling it a step towards enhancing democracy. “This is an important step towards making our democracy even more vibrant and participative,” Modi said on X.

Despite support from the ruling coalition, the initiative has deepened the divide between the government and opposition, with calls for detailed discussions in the upcoming parliamentary session.