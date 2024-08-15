Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the Assam government after the banned outfit ULFA planted bombs at multiple locations on August 15.

Further Gogoi claimed that today's incident reflects a failure of police intelligence and that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly failed the people of Assam.

He described the lapse as unprecedented and reminiscent of the past, claiming that the BJP has taken Assam backwards.

The ability of the banned ULFA to plant bombs at multiple locations within Assam on 15 August reflect the absolute failure of police intelligence. The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly failed the people of Assam. Today’s lapse is unprecedented and reminds the… https://t.co/qzkkWG1yEb — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) August 15, 2024



Also Read: Assam opposition demands Himanta Biswa Sarma's resignation after bomb scare on I-Day

Earlier today, lashing out at the state government, the opposition demanded the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following the seizure of 'bomb-like substances' from at least eight locations.

This comes after the banned ULFA (I) claimed to have planted 24 bombs across the state. Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah criticised the BJP-led government for failing to maintain security and development.

"Assam's descent into chaos is appalling! Despite overwhelming support, the BJP-led government has failed to deliver. CM @HimantaBiswa's obsession with 'jihad' rhetoric has distracted from pressing issues, compromising security and development," Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah said in a post on X.