As controversy over former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's funeral stirred between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the saffron party's idea of a "befitting memorial".

Taking to his official X handle, the Congress MP said, "At this stage I do not expect the BJP government to organize a befitting memorial for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh."

Slamming the BJP for putting forth "clerical reasons in the beginning", Gogoi said that the party could have instead "engaged in a constructive dialogue with the family and the Congress party."

Gogoi further took a jibe at the BJP leadership, contrasting it with how Manmohan Singh received tributes from global leaders and citizens across the world.

At this stage I do not expect the BJP government to organize a befitting memorial for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.



Had they wanted they would have engaged in a constructive dialogue with the family and the Congress party. Yet all we heard in the beginning was… — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) December 29, 2024

"It is more likely that the BJP leadership have been jarred by the sentiments expressed by a majority of global leaders and the citizens of India," he added.

The Assam MP further attributed the actions and remarks regarding Singh's funeral to the attitude towards the funeral, which was held on December 28.

"Their attitude towards the first Prime Minister from the Sikh community has been exposed from their actions yesterday," Gogoi stated.

The controversy comes amid growing debate over the memorial plans for Dr Singh, who passed away on December 26 at AIIMS Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced plans for a memorial, though specific details remain pending.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also sparked fresh controversy over the funeral arrangements of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, criticising the Congress party's handling of the statesman's final journey.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh, a statesman of unparalleled dignity and intellect, deserved much better, both in life and in death," Sarma wrote on X (formerly Twitter), condemning what he described as attempts to "stir controversy" around the funeral proceedings.