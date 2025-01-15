Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has written a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressing grave concerns over China's recent decision to build the world’s largest hydropower dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, which feeds into the Brahmaputra.

The project, approved by China on December 25, has raised serious national security and water security concerns for India, particularly for Assam and other northeastern states.

In his letter, Gogoi highlighted the implications of China's control over such a crucial water source, warning that it could lead to strategic manipulation of water flow, exacerbating seasonal flooding in Assam and causing water shortages during dry seasons.

He also reminded the Defence Minister of the Doklam standoff in 2017, during which China suspended the sharing of hydrological data on the Brahmaputra, putting downstream areas at risk.



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Gogoi stressed the importance of India’s preparedness to respond to any threats that might arise from the dam, urging the Ministry of Defence to assess its strategic impact and to coordinate with regional security forces and neighbouring countries like Bangladesh.

He called for immediate action to safeguard India’s water resources and ensure national security in light of this major development.

The letter reflects the growing concerns over China’s increasing infrastructure projects in Tibet and their potential long-term effects on India’s water security and regional stability.