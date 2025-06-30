Gaurav Gogoi's appointment as state president boosts Congress prospects: Survey

A recent public opinion survey conducted by VoteVibeLLP across Assam reveals that a majority of respondents—52.4%—believe that the appointment of Gaurav Gogoi as the Congress State President significantly improves the party’s chances in the state.

An additional 14.4% feel it improves the party’s prospects to some extent, while 32% think it will have no impact.

The findings are based on a sample size of over 10,000 respondents, collected using Random Digit Dialling (RDD) methodology across all regions of Assam. The results have been weighted by gender and population proportion for accuracy.

Both male and female respondents showed strong optimism regarding Gaurav Gogoi’s leadership. 51% of males and 53% of females agreed that his appointment will improve the party’s electoral chances to a great extent. On the other hand, 34% of males and 30% of females felt it would have no impact, while a small fraction (1% each) remained undecided.

Across age groups, optimism about Gogoi’s leadership was especially high among younger and older voters. Among the 18–24, 25–34, and 55+ age groups, 54% believe his appointment will greatly benefit the party. The 35–44 and 45–54 age brackets also recorded high positivity, with 50% and 49% respectively echoing the same sentiment.



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The “No Impact” response ranged between 33% to 39% across age groups, indicating a significant chunk of the electorate remains sceptical. However, the “Can’t Say” bracket remained negligible across all demographics.

Political observers see this as a favourable early indicator for the Congress under Gogoi’s leadership, suggesting that his image and appeal might help consolidate the party’s voter base and energise its campaign machinery ahead of the upcoming polls.