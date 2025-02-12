Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred fresh controversy by alleging that foreign powers, led by the George Soros ecosystem, influenced a major decision of the Assam Congress in 2014.

His statement, made via X, has reignited social media debates on foreign interference in Indian politics and national security threats.

"Sooner or later, it will be known how foreign powers, led by George Soros’ ecosystem, influenced a major decision of Assam Congress in 2014," Sarma wrote, hinting at what he called external manipulation of political affairs in the state.

He further raised serious concerns about alleged ISI links, claiming that certain individuals had been leading young minds to the Pakistan Embassy for brainwashing and radicalization.

Additionally, he pointed to the refusal of some to take Indian citizenship for 12 years, participating in a conversion cartel, and receiving funds from foreign sources, including Soros, as attempts to destabilize national security.



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"At some point, accountability will be necessary. Simply deflecting responsibility or attempting to shift the focus onto others will not serve as an easy escape route. The nation deserves transparency and truth," Sarma asserted.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sparked a debate over the disparity in rules governing foreign marriages for Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers and lawmakers.

In a post on X, Sarma pointed out that while IFS officers must obtain government permission to marry a foreign national—who must then acquire Indian citizenship within six months—no such rule applies to lawmakers, whose foreign spouses can retain their original citizenship for up to 12 years.

"During my interactions with an IFS officer in Singapore, I learned that officers in the Indian Foreign Service cannot marry a foreign national without prior permission from the Government of India. Moreover, even when permission is granted, it comes with the condition that the spouse must acquire Indian citizenship within six months. Interestingly, this rule does not apply to our lawmakers," Sarma posted. He further added, "Allowing a foreign spouse of a lawmaker to retain foreign citizenship for 12 years is far too long. Loyalty to the nation must always take precedence over all other considerations."

The Assam Congress is yet to respond to Sarma’s allegations.