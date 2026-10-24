Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has successfully performed a liver transplant, marking what Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal described as the first such procedure in a government hospital setup in the Northeast.

Speaking about the achievement, Singhal said the surgery was performed on the night of October 23 and took around 16 hours to complete. The procedure was led by Dr Senthil Kumar.

The minister expressed happiness over the milestone, noting that GMCH had joined a select group of government medical colleges in India equipped to perform complex procedures such as liver transplants.

The development marks a significant milestone for government-run tertiary healthcare services in the region. Further details about the recipient’s condition and the transplant team were not provided in the statement.