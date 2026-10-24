GMCH performs Northeast’s first liver transplant in government hospital, says Health Minister
GMCH performed a 16-hour liver transplant led by Dr Senthil Kumar on October 23. Ashok Singhal called it the Northeast’s first such procedure in a government hospital.
- The October 23 surgery lasted around 16 hours through the night
- Dr Senthil Kumar led the team conducting the complex medical procedure
- Ashok Singhal publicly expressed happiness while announcing the medical achievement
Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has successfully performed a liver transplant, marking what Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal described as the first such procedure in a government hospital setup in the Northeast.
Speaking about the achievement, Singhal said the surgery was performed on the night of October 23 and took around 16 hours to complete. The procedure was led by Dr Senthil Kumar.
The minister expressed happiness over the milestone, noting that GMCH had joined a select group of government medical colleges in India equipped to perform complex procedures such as liver transplants.
The development marks a significant milestone for government-run tertiary healthcare services in the region. Further details about the recipient’s condition and the transplant team were not provided in the statement.
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