The Government of India has approved a commemorative postage stamp of the Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, on the occasion of its platinum jubilee.

The Assam Medical College at Dibrugarh is one of the premier and oldest medical institutes in the North Eastern region of India.

British Philanthropist Sir John Berry White, a retired brigadier of British army and later the civil surgeon of the erstwhile Lakhimpur district in 1870, contributed his lifetime earning of Rupees Fifty Thousand (present day valuation is more than 50 million of rupees) to establish his brain child “Berry White Medical School” in 1900 AD.

This school heralded the beginning of Allopathic Medical Education by conferring LMP Diploma in old undivided Assam.

In 1938, the Assam Branch of Licentiate Medical Practitioner in its annual meeting under the chairmanship of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, the then premier of the Congress Govt. of Assam decided to upgrade the Berry White Medical School to a full-fledged Medical College, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh was established in 3rd November 1947, in the erstwhile US Military hospital of the second world war at Borbari, Dibrugarh through a process of up-gradation of Berry White Medical School immediately after independence, inaugurated formally by First chief Minister of Assam, Late Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi.

The admission of the first batch of students was completed in September 1947 with 6 seats. It was the first medical college in all of Northeastern India, including Assam.

For regions in neighbouring states, including as Arunachal Pradesh, and upper Assam, it serves as the tertiary medical referral centre. The college has been ranked 62 in the list of government institutes.

The college provides undergraduate and post-graduate education in: Community Medicine, Medicine, Nursing, Midwifery, Pharmacy, Orthopaedics, Cardiology, Otorhinolaryngology, General surgery, Anatomy, Pathology, Biochemistry, Ophthalmology, Pediatrics, Microbiology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Psychiatry, Dentistry, Neurology, Pharmacology, Forensics, Anesthesiology, Dermatology, Plastic Surgery, Radiology and Physiotherapy.