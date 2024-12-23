As part of the ongoing "Good Governance Week," a District-Level Dissemination Workshop was held in Barpeta on Monday, with Thaneswar Malakar, IAS (Retd.) and former Deputy Commissioner of Barpeta, serving as the Chief Guest.

The workshop aimed to review and enhance various developmental initiatives in the district under the nationwide celebration of good governance practices.

The event saw the participation of Sanjeev Sharma, DDC, Geetashri Lachit, ADC, Jayanta Bora, ADC, Assistant Commissioners, and Heads of Departments (HoDs) from several key sectors.

Representatives from Health, Agriculture, Veterinary, Cooperative Societies, and the District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC) presented updates on good governance measures undertaken within their domains.



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Thaneswar Malakar lauded the progress made in the district while encouraging departments to focus on uplifting rural areas. “Good governance is essential for sustainable development, especially in rural Barpeta. We must work collectively to address gaps and ensure transparency,” he emphasized.

A highlight of the workshop was a video presentation showcasing the district administration's achievements over the past two years. The video outlined initiatives aimed at promoting efficiency, transparency, and public welfare.

Public grievance redressal camps have been a cornerstone of the Good Governance Week in Barpeta. The camps aim to enhance service delivery and foster transparency across administrative levels.

Rohan Kr. Jha, IAS, the Deputy Commissioner of Barpeta, has instructed officials to prioritize the resolution of grievances and ensure the highest standards of service delivery.

The workshop reflected Barpeta’s commitment to fostering good governance and highlighted ongoing efforts to empower citizens through transparent and efficient administration.