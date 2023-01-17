Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on January 16 said that Government should be held responsible for Covid vaccine side effects. He said that Government including Prime Minister of India encouraged people for Covid vaccination in the public interest, but the vaccine has side effects are people are suffering because of the jab.

The Sibsagar MLA said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should apologise to the people of India.

He said that in the name of Covid, the corporate business was actually taking place in the country in the name of Covid. He further cliamed those who questioned about Covid vaccine , Government considered them as mass enemies and were detained.



"Even i was detained when i questioned the Government about the side effects of Covid vaccine.", Akhil Gogoi said.

Gogoi said the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen taking photographs with people wearing PPE Kits and questioned where did Covid go then ?

" But, Government started doing communal politics when Tablighi Jamaat was organized.", he added. Gogoi further said that India's GDP and economy is slowing down because of Demonetisation, GST and Covid.

India, on January 17 recorded 89 new coronavirus infections, the lowest number of cases since March 27, 2020. The active cases declined to 2,035, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Despite the nationwide dip in cases, the Kerala government has once again made the use of face masks mandatory in public places as per an order dated January 12.

The Covid case tally stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,233) and death toll at 5,30,726. A fall of 84 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,472, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.