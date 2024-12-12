Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has alleged that funds collected from Goods and Services Tax (GST), cess, and other duties in Assam are being misappropriated by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gogoi claimed that instead of being utilised for public welfare, the entire amount is being funnelled into the pockets of BJP party members.

Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi, took to his X handle to raise concerns over the prevalence of fake beneficiaries in the state.

He alleged massive mismanagement in the implementation of the PM-Kisan scheme, claiming that "crores of public funds were wasted."

Gogoi further accused the ruling BJP of diverting public money into party members' pockets, stating, "People in Assam are paying GST, cess, and duty, but the entire money is being funnelled into the pockets of BJP party members."



Also Read: Government hiding Manipur failures using George Soros as shield: MP Gaurav Gogoi

Earlier in November, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also raised concerns over the alleged misappropriation of funds under the PM-KISAN Yojana in Assam.

Taking to his X handle, Gogoi highlighted issues flagged by a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. He described the situation as another instance of mismanagement by the "double-engine" government in the state.

Gogoi pointed out that from the substantial sum of Rs 567 crores disbursed, only a meagre 0.24 per cent has been recovered so far.

He criticised the government for failing to support Assam's hardworking farmers, accusing it of depriving them of their rightful entitlements and benefits.

An audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has uncovered significant fraud in Assam's PM-KISAN scheme, revealing that Rs 567 crore was claimed by ineligible beneficiaries. Despite the staggering loss, recovery efforts have been minimal, with only 0.24 per cent of the funds retrieved. The report highlights severe flaws in monitoring, data management, and eligibility verification, compromising the scheme's effectiveness statewide.