Gauhati East Assembly constituency MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya seems unhappy with some of the state government's actions.

Taking a jibe at the recent law and order situation the BJP MLA said that the police patrol has to increase in the city and for which the said MLA will discuss the matter with the new Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah.

"The crime rate has increased in recent days, hence the police must adopt some precautionary steps," added the MLA.

Further, the MLA Bhattacharya asserted his views on the Brahmaputra Heritage Centre in Guwahati and claimed that a Starbucks at the Heritage Centre does not fit in with Assam's culture.

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"Like the one-horned rhino is part of Assam, similarly Assam tea is well known to the world...I cannot digest how Starbucks coffee can add value to a Heritage Centre of Assam."

On the other hand, the then BJP state president and sitting MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya while replying to a question on a ministerial berth, to his the MLA said, "Maybe I am unfit to be a cabinet minister", he added.

Earlier this month, more than 1000 people from the Rudranagar and Amiyanagar areas in the Chandmari area of Guwahati submitted memorandums to MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya, regarding the issues they face because of non-motorable roads. There is no improvement besides several verbal assurances, claims the residents.