Two children,siblings, were suspected to have been abducted from city’s Hatigaon area on Friday, said police sources.

The two children-a 13 year old girl and a four year old boy-were reportedly missing from their residence located at Sijubari area of Hatigaon in the city.

Though it was yet to be confirmed whether they were actually being kidnapped or they have runaway, police suspected that their mother who had recently separated from her husband might have taken them away.

“Their mother has recently separated. Since the father was unavailable today, we are looking if the mother has secretly taken them away. Investigation is on,” police sources said.