Guwahati police here have lodged an FIR and started an investigation into a case where a city-based journalist was seen opening gunshots in the air in Birubari area on April 3.

As per reports, a local journalist, identified as Binoy Kalita, opened fire after he was allegedly attacked by ganja smuggler.

According to sources, Kalita had gone to cover a possible drug smuggling bid in the area, however, when the alleged smugglers tried to kidnap him, the journalist opened fire in the air to save himself.

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The scribe also alleged that the accused smugglers were in possession of a large quantity of ganja.

Speaking to the media Binoy Kalita said, "After covering news from the Birubari police station, five men tried to grab me in an attempt to kidnap me...in self-defence I opened fire."

Further, Binoy also said that he has a licence for the pistol and was carrying the same since 2020.

Four persons including a woman have been arrested in connection to the incident.

On the otherhand, the detained woman has alleged that Binoy Kalita demanded Rs 60,000 from the accused involved in the incident.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.