A student from Guwahati College was on Thursday, January 2 after posting a distressing note on X (formerly Twitter), seeking help from the Assam Police. The quick response by the Noonmati police ensured that the student was rescued in time from his residence in Bijoynagar.



The student, a 2023 Science graduate known for his academic achievements, had been struggling emotionally after failing to clear a backlog in Classical Dynamics, an optional subject. Reports suggest he scored zero in a subsequent examination, despite earlier efforts to resolve the issue with the Gauhati University authorities, to which his college is affiliated.



Allegedly receiving no support from the university, the student grew increasingly despondent. Feeling hopeless, he turned to social media, tagging Assam Police in a cry for help. Responding immediately, the police reached his location and intervened before he could harm himself.



Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident. The student is currently under care and receiving the necessary support for recovery.





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