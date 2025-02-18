A young woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Lokhra’s Namghar Path, sending shockwaves through the local community.

The deceased is a resident of Biswanath Chariali.

She was a postgraduate student at a private university in Guwahati and had been living in the city with her sister.

According to sources, the deceased had been experiencing severe mental distress over the past few days. However, the exact cause of her death remains unclear.

Upon receiving information, a team from Basista Police reached the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.



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Officials have stated that a thorough investigation is underway to determine whether foul play was involved or if it was a case of suicide.

Authorities are also speaking to her family members and close acquaintances to gather more details about her mental state and any possible circumstances leading to her tragic demise.

Further updates will follow as the investigation progresses.