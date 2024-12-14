Krishna Barman, the last absconding accused in the Guwahati gang rape case, was arrested in Golokganj, Dhubri district. This arrest follows the detention of Robin Das, the prime accused, on December 13 by Guwahati Police.

With Krishna Barman’s arrest, a total of nine individuals are now in custody.

The accused, identified as Krishna Barman (22), was taken into custody from his residence in Bishkhowa, Sonahat Colony, under Golakganj Police Station in Dhubri district, Assam.

Krishna Barman, son of late Shanku Barman, had been evading arrest since the incident, which sent shockwaves across the region. Acting on a tip-off, the police coordinated an operation to track and arrest the accused in the early hours of Saturday and sent him to Guwahati.

The heinous crime occurred in a secluded area near a Durga Temple in Boragaon and came to light after a disturbing video of the incident circulated among locals. The video was reported to Garchuk Police Station at 2:30 AM by a local journalist, prompting immediate action by the police.

A swift response led by Inspector Mayurjit Gogoi and Sub-Inspector Kajal Dutta resulted in overnight search operations across Garchuk and Jalukbari. These efforts led to the arrest of seven suspects earlier on the same day. The arrested individuals include:

Kuldeep Nath (23): Boragaon, Gakhirchowk

Bijoy Rabha (22): Boragaon, Shiv Nagar Path

Pinku Das (18): Boragaon, Nizarapar



Also Read: Prime accused in Guwahati gangrape case arrested, one absconding

Gagan Das (21): Boragaon, Nizarapar

Saurav Boro (20): Boragaon, Bakul Nagar

Mrinal Rabha (19): Pachim Boragaon, Nizarapar

Dipankar Mukhiya (21): Tetelia, Padumbari (Jalukbari)

Initial investigations revealed that one of the perpetrators, known to the victim, had lured her to the secluded location where the crime took place. Efforts are ongoing to identify the victim and locate the remaining absconding suspect.

The video evidence, now a central piece in the investigation, is being meticulously analyzed. Law enforcement officials have assured the public of swift and stringent action against the accused, reiterating their commitment to ensuring justice.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage, with strong demands from the public and advocacy groups for severe punishment for the perpetrators. There have also been calls for enhanced safety measures for women in the city.

This case has once again highlighted the urgent need for systemic changes to prevent crimes against women. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details and bring all those responsible to justice.