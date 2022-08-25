From August 27 to 30, the SAI Centre in Guwahati will open its doors to the first Khelo India Women’s Judo Tournament. In India, the competition will take place in each of the four zones.

The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has allocated a total of Rs 1.74 Crore for the conduct of the tournament, which includes prize money of Rs 48.86 Lakh.

The Judo tournament is another initiative taken by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to support sports competitions for Women via the Government of India’s flagship program, Khelo India.

The tournament, to be held across four zones before a National Round, is an open Zonal level ranking tournament. The competitors range across four age groups as Sub-Junior (12-15 years), Cadet (15-17 years), Junior (15-20 years), and Senior (15+ years).

Sushila Chanu, who won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, stated, “I thank the Judo Federation of India and the Sports Authority for planning such a competition for Judo and taking all steps to take forward the sport in the country. This will help in further growth of Judo in India”.

The competition will be held across all four Zones. The National Round is scheduled for October 20-23 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The competition schedule for four Zones includes the East Zone, South Zone, North Zone, and West Zone.