A high-level Indo-Bhutan bilateral meeting on Cross-Border Malaria Elimination was held on January 29, in Guwahati, focusing on a multi-pronged strategy to eliminate malaria in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Bhutan, particularly in the border districts.

The meeting brought together policymakers and health experts from both countries to strengthen cooperation and adopt a coordinated approach to tackling malaria, which remains a major public health challenge in border areas.

The meeting emphasised the importance of cross-border collaboration in disease control and reiterated the commitment of both nations to achieving a malaria-free region. Officials stressed that strengthened surveillance, community engagement, and innovative vector control measures will be crucial in achieving this goal.

Key strategies discussed:

1. Enhanced Surveillance: Real-time data sharing and systematic population screening in border districts.

2. Proactive Case Detection: House-to-house malaria case search in every village and community at 15-day intervals.

3. Vector Control Measures: Implementation of impregnated wall lining to reduce mosquito breeding.

4. Cross-Border Diagnosis and Treatment: Ensuring seamless access to healthcare facilities across borders for timely diagnosis and treatment of malaria cases.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Bhutan Parliament Dasho Sanjay Khandu, BTR Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro, BTC Executive Member (EM) Ranjit Basumatary, Rajya Sabha MPs Rameswar Teli and Bhubaneswar Kalita and senior officials and health experts from both India and Bhutan.