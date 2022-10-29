Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) superintendent Manjit Bujarbaruah has been suspended for his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of government funds.

Notably, Bujarbaruah has been currently posted in the Municipal Administrative Department.

As per reports, a huge amount of Rs 40 lakhs was embezzled in the name of Bharalu sludge disposal.

The suspenion comes days after the Assam Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell arrested seven officials of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) along with a director of a private firm for misappropriating crores of government funds meant for the execution of de-siltation work in the Guwahati city, (Rtd ACS) officer Babulal Sarma, who was appointed as the OSD has been removed from GMC.

Notably, the investigating committee who is handling the case removed OSD to the GMC, Babulal Sarma from his post effective October 21, 2022.

Further, the committee also decided that all the 7 arrests which have been made were based on a 3 months investigation, however, now the committee has decided to look back at their track record and dig out all people who were involved in the misappropriation of government funds via GMC.

It is to be mentioned here that the search operation continued in several locations in the city along with the 8 arrested personnel with regards to the ongoing investigation on October 22.

Speaking to the media, an official of the search team said, "Till now we have just noted down a few details and have also seized files which are related to GMC".

The search operation was held at four locations in the city by three teams from the CM Vigilance cell.