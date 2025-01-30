The National Cadet Corps (NCC) launched Project Yuva Bhagidari, a comprehensive training and community engagement initiative, at Cotton University to advance the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by the Honourable Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, as the Chief Guest, along with Shrimati Nandita Ghorlosa, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, and Major General Gagan Deep, Sena Medal (Distinguished), Additional Director General, NCC North Eastern Region.

The event saw the participation of approximately 500 NCC cadets, showcasing the enthusiasm of Assam’s youth in nation-building.

Aiming to foster mass participation in cleanliness and behavioural change, NCC Group Headquarters, Guwahati, under NCC North Eastern Region, launched Project Yuva Bhagidari to utilize Senior Division/Senior Wing NCC cadets as educators and monitors for promoting cleanliness initiatives across Assam.



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The project focuses on enhancing awareness about cleanliness, communication skills, and community engagement, equipping cadets to lead by example and inspire their communities. Structured into three phases, the initiative will begin with 60 cadets from eight colleges and universities in Guwahati undergoing specialized training over 30 days.

These "Trailblazers" will then disseminate their knowledge in the subsequent two phases, each spanning 60 days. The cascading model ensures widespread impact across NCC cadets in Guwahati.

During the inauguration, the Honourable Governor commended NCC’s role in fostering discipline, leadership, and unity among youth. He highlighted that with around 47,000 NCC cadets in Assam, including 18,000 girls and 29,000 boys, the organization remains a vital force in national integration.

Encouraging cadets to engage with creativity and dedication, Governor Acharya stated, “Each one of you has the potential to be a catalyst for change. Embrace the training, immerse in community activities, and spread the message of cleanliness far and wide.” He also extended his appreciation to ADG NCC NER and the team at NCC Group Headquarters, Guwahati, and Cotton University for hosting the landmark event.

Through this initiative, the trained cadets will take a leading role in promoting the Swachh Bharat Mission at the grassroots level, instilling values of cleanliness and social responsibility. Project Yuva Bhagidari signifies another milestone in NCC’s commitment to empowering youth and fostering national development.