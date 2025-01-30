A team from the Central Guwahati Police Department (CGPD), Pan Bazaar Police Station, arrested one Ashim Goyal from Athgaon for his alleged involvement in a major financial fraud case.

According to police, Goyal is accused of defrauding multiple victims of approximately Rs 8 crores through fraudulent financial schemes.

Following a detailed investigation, the police apprehended him and initiated legal proceedings.

Further investigations are underway to identify possible accomplices and recover the defrauded amount.



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