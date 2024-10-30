Guwahati Police released an advisory aimed at ensuring both public safety and environmental responsibility during the festive season. In a significant move to curb pollution, residents are encouraged to use "Green Crackers" – Indian-manufactured fireworks certified by the CSIR/National Environmental Engineering Research Institute for producing lower levels of pollutants and maintaining sound limits between 110 to 125 decibels.

The guidelines issued emphasize cautious handling and responsible usage of fireworks, underscoring the following safety protocols:

Timely Usage of Fireworks: Green Crackers are permitted only between 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Diwali to minimize disruption and pollution.

Firework Handling and Storage: Fireworks should be stored carefully and ignited at a safe distance to prevent accidents. Citizens are advised to maintain a minimum of four meters from igniting points and to always wear cotton clothing, avoiding flammable synthetic materials.

Safety Measures for Children and Pets: Supervision of children around fireworks is mandatory, and adults are encouraged to use protective eyewear. Additionally, it is advised to ensure pets’ comfort by keeping them indoors with doors and windows shut during cracker bursting.

Preparation for Emergencies: Residents are advised to keep water or sand nearby to handle unintentional fires, have a first-aid kit on hand, and call emergency services (EMRI 108 or 101) if needed.

Disposal of Firework Waste: After celebrations, leftover firecracker materials should be immersed in water before disposal to prevent further risk.

Restricted Areas: Fireworks are strictly prohibited in "Silence Zones" near hospitals, schools, and courts.

The advisory also includes clear restrictions to prevent hazardous practices:

Avoid bursting high-decibel (above 125 dB) crackers outside the permitted timeframe.

Do not light crackers indoors or attempt to ignite them while holding them in hand.

Avoid using open flames and alcohol-based sanitizers when lighting fireworks; instead, use incense sticks or sparklers.

Cracker use near electric poles, wires, and buildings is prohibited to prevent fire hazards.

This advisory from Guwahati Police underscores a dual focus on public safety and environmental consciousness, urging citizens to enjoy Diwali festivities responsibly while minimizing risks to personal safety and the environment.