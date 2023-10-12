Guwahati police opened fire at a drug peddler in Garigaon, one arrested

Guwahati police resorted to firing after a suspected drug peddler tried to flee from the clutches of the Special Task Force (STF) in the Garigaon area of the city.

Speaking to India Today NE, Officer in charge of Jalukbari Out Post, Ritujyoti Nath said, "We were doing our routine exercise against drug peddlers in the Garigaon area when a suspected peddler upon seeing us tried to escape and police resorted to firing."



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Earlier today, the police launched an operation against a drug peddler identified as Rahul Sheikh by the Kamurup police. The accused was allegedly chased by the SFT personnel, however, the accused diverted his car towards the Garigaon area when police resorted to firing.

Following the firing, the police were able to nab the accused Rahul Sheikh and brought him to Kamrup administration's police station in Amingaon.

As per the latest reports, the Special Task Force (STF) is currently looking for the other drug peddlers in the area and the operation is underway.

