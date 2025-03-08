Two ninth-grade students from Noonmati High School have gone missing after leaving their homes to appear for their annual exams.

The missing students, Bikash Rajbongshi and Ali Hussain are residents of Noonmati, a metropolitan area in Guwahati.

According to their families, both students had taken all the necessary exam documents before leaving.



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Additionally, Ali Hussain had withdrawn Rs 10,000 from his mother before his disappearance.

Concerned over their sudden disappearance, the families have lodged a complaint with the police, seeking urgent assistance in tracing the boys.

Authorities have begun an investigation, and further updates are awaited.