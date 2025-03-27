A notorious woman pickpocket, who had been spreading terror among commuters on city buses, was finally caught by the police in Chandmari.

Identified as Misbhan Begum, she was apprehended red-handed while attempting to steal from women passengers aboard a green city bus.

According to reports, passengers and vigilant bus staff noticed her suspicious movements and immediately alerted the police.

Chandmari police, acting swiftly, arrested her on the spot.



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Further investigations revealed that she had been involved in multiple incidents of pickpocketing in public transport, primarily targeting unsuspecting female passengers.

Authorities have urged commuters to remain cautious while traveling and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement.

The arrest is expected to bring relief to daily bus passengers who had been increasingly falling victim to such thefts.

More details on the case are awaited as the investigation continues.