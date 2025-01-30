At least seven people were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a dumper truck on Thursday morning along the Indo-Bhutan border in Rangiya, Assam.



The accident occurred when a dumper, registered as ‘AS 25 FC 3666’, was traveling from Rangiya to Tamulpur, while a bus, with registration number ‘AS 14 C 4182’, was heading towards Rangiya from Kauhati.



Following the impact, both vehicles veered off the road, with one vehicle landing near a ditch along the highway.



While the incident caused significant damage to both vehicles, authorities reported no fatalities. The injured passengers were promptly rescued and transported to a nearby hospital for medical care.



Sources suggest that low visibility may have contributed to the crash, though investigations are still underway to determine the exact cause of the collision.





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