Cachar's Health and Nutrition Mela, organised at Dashami Ghat, focused on women's and children's well-being. The event featured medical camps, nutrition education, and awards to promote healthier lifestyles.

The event, held under the auspices of the Rajabazar ICDS Project in collaboration with Poshan Abhiyaan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and various health teams, brought together the community to celebrate and promote health, nutrition, and education for women and children.

The programme was inaugurated by the District Social Welfare Officer-In-Charge, Anjali Kumari, who emphasized the vital role of such initiatives in fostering awareness and building healthier communities. The event featured a variety of engaging and impactful activities that catered to the needs of attendees. A special T3 camp and a Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) were set up to provide essential medical services, while growth monitoring and RBSK screening camps focused on detecting Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and facilitating necessary health referrals.

The Mela also hosted a Menstrual Hygiene Management Camp, underscoring the importance of menstrual health for adolescent girls, along with a PMMVY Registration Camp aimed at spreading awareness about maternal and child benefits. The Kishori Sevika Got Camp further added to the educational aspect of the event, while a lively street play highlighted the themes of nutrition and the empowerment of girls under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.



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A standout feature of the Mela was the Healthy Child Award, introduced to motivate families to adopt better nutritional practices. Awards were presented in three age categories: 0-6 months, 6 months-3 years, and 3-6 years. This initiative aimed to foster a sense of competition while promoting the importance of balanced nutrition for children.

An on-site Anaemia Detection Camp conducted by the MMU Health Team offered vital diagnostic services, while five adolescent girls with the highest haemoglobin levels were honoured with the prestigious title of Miss Haemoglobin, recognizing their commitment to good health.

The Mela also featured a recipe demonstration, encouraging families to adopt healthy and affordable cooking practices. Through these diverse activities, the event highlighted the significance of health and nutrition as the cornerstone of a prosperous society.

The Health and Nutrition Mela served as a beacon of hope and awareness, fostering an informed and competitive mindset among families. By addressing crucial health and nutritional issues in an engaging and interactive manner, the event reinforced the importance of a collaborative effort to build a brighter and healthier future for all.

This is stated in a press release issued from Regional office of Information & Public Relations Barak valley Zone Silchar Assam.