Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has responded defiantly to the Assam government's launch of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe involving his wife, calling it politically motivated.

"The BJP government in Assam can conduct their enquiry. Every Assamese person knows the real reason behind recent developments. Himanta Biswa Sarma is afraid that he will lose his chair and will have to face justice from the people of Assam after the 2026 assembly elections," Gogoi wrote on social media platform X.

The state government formed the SIT on Monday to investigate Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh over his comments about India's internal matters on social media. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that Gogoi's wife Elizabeth had professional connections with Sheikh in Pakistan.

The development marks an escalation in political tensions between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Assam, with state elections scheduled for 2026.