Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on January 2, announced that around 74,000 bighas of forest land encroached upon by unidentified individuals have been reclaimed by the government in last three years and returned to the forest department.

Highlighting the achievement in the state’s fight against encroachment, CM Sarma revealed that 74,115 bighas of forest land are now part of the state government.

Speaking on the matter, he further stated that 9,000 hectares of forest land have been restored to its original state as protected forest area, in addition to reclaiming occupied land.

Earlier, the Assam government announced the 'Advantage Assam' conclave in February, aimed at creating an ecosystem that supports innovation, provides easier access to capital, and removes bureaucratic hurdles to create an atmosphere for businesses and industries to be set up in the state.

This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a Cabinet meeting on January 1. The conclave will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that his government has implemented several groundbreaking initiatives to unlock the state's potential, eyeing inclusive and sustainable growth. He emphasised the administration's commitment to fostering an environment conducive to economic development.