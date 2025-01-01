Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that over 9 lakh people in Assam received their Aadhaar cards after getting their Aadhaar biometrics unlocked in 2024.

Taking to his microblogging site X, the Assam CM hailed the state government's committment to addressing the issues faced by people.

He credited the double-engine government in Delhi and in Dispur which works to "ensure the growth and development of the people of Assam".

He stated on X, "With Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention and Adarniya Amit Shah's proactive approach, over 9 lakh people in Assam got their #Aadhar biometric unlocked in 2024 allowing them to access all Govt services and facilities in a hassle-free manner.

The Double Engine Govt in Delhi and Dispur is committed to ensure the growth and development of the people of Assam.



With Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's intervention and Adarniya Shri @AmitShah ji's proactive approach, over 9 lakh people in Assam got their… pic.twitter.com/7d6918gco2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 31, 2024

CM Himanta informed that the Aadhaar biometric process was opened by Home Minister Amit Shah under an initiative led by his government.

The chief minister said that the initiative would help 9 lakh people access all government services without any hassle, further reiterating the importance of the card for scholarships, opening bank accounts and getting ration cards.