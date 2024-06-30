Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened with representatives from flats and apartments in Pandu and Maligaon areas today to address pressing community issues. The meeting focused on tackling challenges such as waterlogging, drinking water scarcity, and antisocial activities plaguing these localities.

During the interaction, Sarma assured residents of prompt government intervention to alleviate their concerns. In a significant announcement, he declared a financial grant of Rs 10 lakh for each of the 68 apartments in the area. This grant aims to support local development initiatives and enhance community infrastructure.

"The government is committed to improving living conditions and ensuring safety in these neighborhoods," stated Chief Minister Sarma.