The Assam government has announced the 'Advantage Assam' conclave in February, aimed at creating an ecosystem that supports innovation, provides easier access to capital, and removes bureaucratic hurdles to create an atmosphere for businesses and industries to be set up in the state.

This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a Cabinet meeting on January 1. The conclave will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that his government has implemented several groundbreaking initiatives to unlock the state's potential, eyeing inclusive and sustainable growth. He emphasised the administration's commitment to fostering an environment conducive to economic development.

During an interaction, he said that the year 2024 has been a year of development that will chart the course of the state's future, guided by industrial progress, more investments and socio-economic uplift.

The state government is focusing on strengthening manufacturing, IT, renewable energy and tourism sectors to attract investments that will not only boost the state's economy but also create jobs, he said.

He said the 'Advantage Assam' roadshow was held in Bhutan in December and similar ones are being planned in the UAE, UK, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Singapore to put Assam in the global investment destination map.

Sarma said the highlight of 2024 was the laying of the foundation stone for the Rs 27,000 crore Tata semiconductor facility at Jagiroad by the Prime Minister.

Last year, nearly a million people who had their Aadhar cards locked due to the NRC process, got their biometrics unlocked due to the Centre's initiative, he said.

Under the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan, one lakh start-up ideas were supported with seed money and mentoring during the year, he added.

Over one lakh got government jobs through a transparent recruitment model, over and above what was promised in the election manifesto, the CM said.

The state government also created 39 co-districts to take the administration closer to the people and ending the demand for the creation of new districts, Sarma said.

Regarding women empowerment, the Orunodoi scheme financially supported 37 lakh beneficiaries, 10 lakh girl child were provided educational grants under the 'Nijut Molina' scheme and 39 lakh women were benefitted under the 'Mukhya Mantri Manila Udyamita Abhiyan', the CM said.

Referring to crime rate in the state, Sarma said it had declined by 65 per cent and due to the state government's focus on forensic capabilities, conviction rates are up by 270 per cent.

He claimed that the state government is on its way to eliminate child marriage by 2026 and have taken several steps in this direction, including ramping up of police force and fixing legal loopholes.

Sarma further said Rs 350 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 6.8 lakh people who were affected by the floods in 2024.