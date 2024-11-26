Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on November 26 paid tribute to Verghese Kurien on his birth anniversary, stating that the state is working to increase milk production to 10 lakh litres per day.

Kurien is renowned for leading initiatives that contributed to the extensive increase in milk production in India termed as the White Revolution.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam chief minister recollected Kurien's contribution to developing the dairy sector in the country,

He stated on X, "As we celebrate #NationalMilkDay today, we recollect the stellar contributions of Dr Verghese Kurien in developing the country's dairy sector."

As we celebrate #NationalMilkDay today, we recollect the stellar contributions of Dr Verghese Kurien in developing the country's dairy sector.



Assam has taken concerted efforts to empower our dairy farmers as we scale up to produce 10 lakh litres of milk per day in the State. pic.twitter.com/czOhqQ53cN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 26, 2024

Furthermore, CM Himanta added that concerted efforts have been taken up in Assam, aiming the empowerment of dairy farmers. He added scaling up to "produce 10 lakh litres of milk per day in the state".