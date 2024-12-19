Responding to the death of Congress worker Mridul Islam during the Raj Bhavan protest on December 18, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a police probe into the incident.

The chief minister announced the police probe via his 'X' handle that a formal investigation will be conducted.

"The police will register an FIR and carry out a thorough inquiry into the incident, including an analysis of video recordings," the CM stated in his post. He further declared, "Henceforth, no demonstrations will be allowed near Raj Bhavan. A designated area has been allocated for protests."

The protest also witnessed violence against members of the press, with several journalists injured while covering the events. In response, the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) has condemned the police action and called for journalists to wear black badges as a mark of protest.

The death of Mridul Islam has ignited widespread reactions across Assam, raising concerns about democratic rights, press freedom, and alleged excessive use of police force. Civil society and opposition leaders have questioned the government’s handling of the situation.

The Chief Minister, who was on an official visit to Bhutan at the time of the incident, is expected to return to Guwahati today to attend a crucial cabinet meeting where the issue is likely to be discussed.

