Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced potential plans for the state to soon host a state-of-the-art facility for dismantling aircraft from around the world.

The chief minister made the remark while addressing a felicitation event for meritorious students in Pandu, Assam.

Speaking about the facility, CM Sarma informed that talks are currently underway with Boeing, with the possibility of securing an aircraft dismantling facility very soon.

If the project moves forward, the facility in the state will host Boeing aircraft from across the world to be dismantled.

Furthermore, the chief minister highlighted the state's progress as an emerging hub for industrial investments and projects.

In another development, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a series of developmental measures for Rani Chapori in Dharapur to address pressing local concerns and improve the lives of residents.

Speaking about the ongoing challenges in the region, the chief minister assured that the government will take immediate steps to prevent erosion in Rani Chapori.

Additionally, solar power solutions are set to be implemented within the next 30-40 days, providing a much-needed boost to the area's energy infrastructure.