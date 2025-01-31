Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 30 criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for not cooperating with the Election Commission (EC) during an attempted search at his official residence in Delhi.

Sarma emphasised that the EC is an independent body and should be allowed to conduct investigations without political interference. He advised Mann to refrain from making counter-allegations and instead file a complaint if he had concerns about BJP’s actions.

The search at Kapurthala House was initiated after a complaint of alleged cash distribution was received through the EC’s cVIGIL app. However, when the EC’s Flying Squad Team (FST) arrived at the location, security personnel reportedly denied them entry. Returning Officer OP Pandey stated that the search could not proceed as rooms inside the residence were locked.

Mann responded by accusing the Delhi Police and the EC of acting at the BJP’s behest to target AAP leaders. He claimed that his entire residence was searched, including the belongings of his family members, and challenged authorities to conduct similar raids on BJP leaders' homes.

AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, accused the EC of bias, alleging that BJP candidates like Parvesh Verma were openly distributing money while AAP leaders faced scrutiny. Kejriwal claimed that gold chains, sarees, and other items were being distributed ahead of the Delhi elections, yet the raids were focused on AAP.

The incident has fueled a political standoff, with opposition leaders like Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav calling the raids an attempt to suppress AAP’s growing influence. The Election Commission has yet to announce its next steps regarding the stalled investigation.