On the occasion of World Children’s Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the state government’s dedication to ensuring a safe, supportive environment for children to thrive and reach their full potential. "We reaffirm our commitment to create a safe and enabling atmosphere for our children, where they can thrive and achieve greater things in life," Sarma said in a statement.

World Children’s Day, observed globally by UNICEF, marks the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, emphasizing that children’s rights are universal and non-negotiable. Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of safeguarding these rights, stating, "Child rights are human rights. They are non-negotiable and universal."

In line with this commitment, the Assam government has been implementing several policies and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of children across the state. These measures cover a wide range of areas, from better educational facilities to enhanced child welfare programs.

The state has focused on improving schools, child care hospitals, and playgrounds, ensuring a holistic environment for children. A notable part of this initiative is the crackdown on child marriage under the "Nijut Moina Asoni" campaign. The government has also introduced the Banikanta Kakati Award, which provides two-wheelers to meritorious students, encouraging academic excellence.

In addition, the Assam Police’s "Shishu Mitra Programme" is helping create awareness about child safety and rights. These steps, among others, reflect the state’s commitment to safeguarding its young population.

Looking ahead, Sarma highlighted the challenges and opportunities facing children worldwide, as we approach 2050. He stressed that the state must continue to prioritize children's needs, ensuring that every child not only survives but thrives and meets their full potential. "A better world for all children is possible," he added.

Also Read: Assam government designates ASSAC as state nodal agency for remote sensing to drive geospatial excellence