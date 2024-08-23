Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has condemned the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon district, calling it a "crime against humanity" that has shaken the state. The attack, which took place on August 23 evening in Dhing, has sparked widespread outrage and demands for justice.

"The horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience. We will NOT SPARE anyone & BRING the perpetrators to JUSTICE," Sarma stated on social media.

He also directed the Director General of Police to visit the site and ensure rapid action against the perpetrators.

The horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience.



We will NOT SPARE anyone & BRING the perpetrators to JUSTICE. I've directed @DGPAssamPolice to visit the site and ensure swift action against such monsters. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 23, 2024

Local residents found the victim in a semi-conscious state near a pond, lying without clothing for approximately an hour. She was immediately rushed to Dhing FRU for medical treatment. The girl was reportedly attacked while returning home from tuition.

The community has responded with anger and calls for justice. Student unions, including AASU, and other civil society organisations have called for a bandh in the region. Locals who rescued the girl have demanded the apprehension of the culprits within 12 hours.

This incident occurs amid ongoing nationwide protests following the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.