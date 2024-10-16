Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended congratulations to Omar Abdullah on his recent oath-taking as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. In a message shared on social media, Sarma conveyed, “Many congratulations to Shri @OmarAbdullah Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. On behalf of the people of Assam, we extend our best wishes for a successful tenure of the newly elected government.”

Many congratulations to Shri @OmarAbdullah Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. On behalf of the people of Assam, we extend our best wishes for a successful tenure of the newly elected government. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 16, 2024

Omar Abdullah was sworn in earlier today at a ceremony held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. The oath was administered amidst a gathering of senior political leaders, government officials, and dignitaries, marking a significant moment in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah, a leader of the National Conference (NC), returns to the Chief Ministership after previously serving from 2009 to 2015.

Also Read: Assam vigilance nabs excise officer on bribery charges from Janata Bhawan