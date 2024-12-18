Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma fired a fresh jab at the Congress party, particularly Rahul Gandhi, accusing the party of hypocrisy regarding its reverence for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma shared two contrasting photographs of Congress leaders holding Ambedkar's portrait, captioning the post as 'Showoff vs Reality'. He also shared a hashtag claiming 'Congress insults Ambedkar'.

In one of the photos, Rahul Gandhi can be seen holding a photo of Ambedkar in his hand; however, in contrast, another photo shows a Congress party leader placing Ambedkar's portrait on the ground in Rahul's presence.

No one is respected in the Gandhi family except a person with the Nehru/Gandhi surname.



It is evident from this picture how much respect Rahul Gandhi bestows to Babasaheb Ambedkar.



There is a vastdifference in what Congress preaches and what it practices.… https://t.co/cQbKkUpKoH pic.twitter.com/9Sh3UlQ7TQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 18, 2024

The chief minister alleged that the Congress uses Ambedkar's image for political gain but fails to genuinely honor his legacy. He specifically targeted Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the photo depicted a lack of genuine respect for the Father of the Indian Constitution.

“This is a perfect example of the vast difference between what Congress preaches and what it practices. No one in the Gandhi family is respected unless they bear the Nehru/Gandhi surname,” Sarma remarked, doubling down on his earlier accusations against the Congress leadership.

The post has BJP supporters lauding Sarma for exposing what they call the Congress's duplicity.

As the BJP and Congress continue their tug-of-war over Ambedkar's legacy, Sarma's "Showoff vs Reality" jab adds fuel to the already heated debate, with both sides vying to position themselves as the true torchbearers of Ambedkar's vision.