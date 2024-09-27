Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 27 criticized Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge's comments regarding the state's suitability for semiconductor industry investment. In response, Sarma said, "Once again, Congress shows its true colors by opposing Assam’s development."

Kharge, who is also the son of the Congress national president, allegedly claimed that Assam lacks the necessary qualifications to host a semiconductor industry. In his rebuttal, Sarma urged Congress leaders in Assam to dismiss such "divisive thinking" and instead advocate for the state's rightful growth and progress.

Once again, Congress shows its true colors by opposing Assam’s development. A Karnataka minister, who is also the son of the Congress national president, claims that Assam has no right to host a semiconductor industry! I urge Assam Congress leaders to reject this divisive… https://t.co/YBxcBTgVeW — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 27, 2024

Sarma stated the importance of collaboration and unity in advancing Assam's economic prospects, particularly in high-tech sectors like semiconductors. "It is crucial for all political leaders to work together for the betterment of Assam, rather than undermining its potential," he added.

Meawhile , Assam BJP Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah also responded to Priyank Kharge regarding the state's semiconductor manufacturing investment. Mallabaruah accused the Congress of frustration and jealousy over Assam's growing development.

Looks at the frustration of Cong that Assam is finally on the path to development. Every other day with the tacit support of @INCAssam, big Congi leaders are abusing Assam for getting this historic investment. We won’t allow being cowed by Anti Assam Cong. pic.twitter.com/jyJokdiyLP — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) September 27, 2024

"Look at the frustration of Congress that Assam is finally on the path to development," Mallabaruah said. He further criticized prominent Congress leaders for what he termed as “abusing Assam” in light of the historic investment in semiconductor manufacturing and said that the BJP government would not allow Assam to be undermined by anti-Assam sentiments from the Congress party.

Priyank Kharge had posted on X (formerly Twitter), questioning the viability of the semiconductor industry in Assam. He pointed out that while five semiconductor manufacturing units are being established—four in Gujarat and one in Assam—the state lacks an ecosystem for skills, research, and innovation necessary for such an industry. “Seventy percent of chip designing talent lies in Karnataka. I don’t understand why the government wants to push to another state by using political clout. That is unfair,” Kharge wrote.