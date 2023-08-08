In the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision providing relief to Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname defamation case, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has called for transparency and accountability. The Chief Minister has urged the Congress party to make the Supreme Court's judgment publicly accessible by posting it on their official Twitter account.

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Known for his candid statements in the past, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has consistently directed his attention towards Rahul Gandhi. On March 23, Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to a two-year jail term by a trial court. However, the Supreme Court intervened after 134 days, granting a stay on Rahul Gandhi's sentence in the said case.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, referring to the judgment, highlighted that the Supreme Court's language in the judgment was critical of Rahul Gandhi's statements. The court expressed its reservations about the choice of language used by Gandhi and pointed out certain aspects of his character and behavior in Paragraph 8 and Paragraph 12 of the judgment.

Sarma emphasized that these crucial aspects of the judgment should be made transparent to the public.Sarma stressed that such transparency would enable the public to form a well-informed opinion about whether Rahul Gandhi had indeed received a "clean chit" from the court.

The legal case stemmed from Rahul Gandhi's remark about individuals with the surname "Modi." A Surat court had convicted him in a criminal defamation case and handed down a two-year jail sentence for his statement, "why all thieves have Modi surname."

Rahul Gandhi was present in court when the verdict was delivered. The court suspended the sentence for 30 days, allowing him to appeal in a higher court. Rahul Gandhi was granted bail on a Rs 10,000 bond.