Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that Communications & Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will chair an important session on the role of 'I-Ways in Viksit Assam' during the upcoming Advantage Assam 2 event.

The Assam chief minister met with Scindia in Delhi on February 3.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma shared the information, highlighting that the session will bring together key stakeholders and top experts from the communication and technology sectors.

The meet will be held to devise a state-specific strategy to build robust Information Highways in Assam, further strengthening the state's digital landscape and driving inclusive development.

Earlier, the Assam government urged industrialists to invest in the state, emphasising the state's infrastructure development, green energy initiatives, and diversified manufacturing sectors.

The state government organised an investors' roadshow in Kolkata, ahead of its business conclave ‘Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025' next month.